The Lompoc City Council and Planning Commission will hold a joint meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lompoc City Hall to discuss transportation and beautification improvements proposed along H Street and Ocean Avenue.
Members of the public are invited to attend in person at the council chambers or virtually. The meeting will be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 23 and on the radio at KPEG 100.9 FM.
The Streetscape Multimodal Improvement Plan includes proposed bicycle and pedestrian improvements, and streetscape design and beautification upgrades along Lompoc’s major transportation corridors of H Street and Ocean Avenue.
Proposed improvements along these highways are said to improve safety, walkability, multimodal access and connectivity while also identifying new city gateways, landscaping, and encouraging in-fill development and revitalization through the project corridors.
The draft plan, which includes community input gathered through surveys and community engagement meetings, can be reviewed on the city's website at cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/community-development/lompoc-streetscape-multi-modal-improvements-project.
Members of the public who have questions about the Streetscape Multimodal Improvement Plan project are invited to contact Planning Manager Brian Halvorson at 805-875-8228 or by email at b_halvorson@ci.lompoc.ca.us, or Assistant Public Works Director/City Engineer Craig Dierling at 805 875-8224, or by email at c_dierling@ci.lompoc.ca.us.