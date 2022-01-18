Republican Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham announced he won’t seek a fourth term in the state Assembly after redistricting caused his 35th District to evaporate around him and dumped him into another one, but he didn’t rule out a future bid for another elective office.
“After talking it over with my wife and kids, I have decided not to seek a fourth term in the state Assembly,” Cunningham said, adding, “San Luis Obispo County has been my home for most of my life, and northern Santa Barbara County has been my adopted home.”
Cunningham has represented San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County as far south as Lompoc since he was first elected in 2016, then won reelection in 2018 and 2020, in a mostly Democratic district.
But the California Citizens Redistricting Commission chose to put all of Santa Barbara County, plus a small section of southern San Luis Obispo County, in the 37th Assembly District.
Most of San Luis Obispo County, including Templeton, where Cunningham lives, was absorbed into the 30th Assembly District, which also includes a strip along the western side of Monterey County.
"I will continue to fight for the Central Coast in the state Assembly for the remainder of my term,” Cunningham vowed. “While I suspect my time in politics is not done, I look forward to spending more time with my family, coaching youth sports and growing our businesses.”
Among his accomplishments in office, Cunningham included securing hundreds of millions of dollars to finally fix the dangerous Highway 41 Y intersection with Highway 46; bolstering career technical education; passing laws to combat human trafficking; solidifying the state commitment to offshore wind energy on the Central Coast; and working to mitigate the economic impact of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant closure.
“In addition, I am particularly proud that my office helped thousands of local residents get their unemployment checks when the state shut down the economy,” Cunningham said.