Harry's House, construction starts, Nov. 2022, contributed.jpg

Construction of Harry's House, a new affordable housing project for low-income seniors, gets underway in Santa Ynez in this photo provided by the Rona Barrett Foundation in February 2022. The project was approved under a streamlined process to facilitate development of low-income and very-low-income housing in Santa Barbara County. Supervisors just approved another streamlined approval process and created objective design guidelines for multifamily and mixed-use projects.

 Contributed

A pair of Land Use Development Code amendments approved last week by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will provide developers more certainty in what’s required and what’s allowed when designing multiuse projects and multifamily housing, according to Planning and Development Department staff.

At the same time, as one supervisor put it, the amendments will provide the county with “an insurance policy” during the ministerial approval of such projects.

That’s because, in part, the objective design standards approved as part of the amendments will eliminate the need and ability for those approving such projects to apply their own subjective standards.

