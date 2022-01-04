Federally funded vouchers provided to landlords as a signing bonus helped the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara County find permanent living quarters for 182 homeless individuals.
The local program was such a success the Housing Authority could be reallocated vouchers left over at agencies that were less successful at putting all their vouchers to use, said Sanford Riggs, director of operations.
Whether that happens or not, Housing Authority officials are hoping Congress and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will allocate another round of vouchers to help put roofs over the heads of the county’s unhoused residents.
Vouchers were available through the American Rescue Plan Act to assist in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Housing Authority was provided with 126 Emergency Housing Vouchers to provide $5,000 incentives to landlords willing to rent houses, apartments or other multifamily housing units to the homeless, said Sanford Riggs, director of operations.
HUD also allocated 156 vouchers to the Housing Authority for the City of San Luis Obispo and 89 for the Housing Authority for the City of Santa Barbara, but just 70,000 vouchers were issued nationwide.
“So we felt lucky to get them,” Riggs said.
“These [vouchers] were aimed at housing the homeless and people at risk of homelessness, those fleeing domestic violence and victims of human trafficking,” Riggs explained. “This is a very important resource to the county and all the people in those categories.”
They were especially needed as the pandemic shut down businesses, leaving working people without jobs and families without incomes to pay mortgages and rents.
“There are so many different reasons that people become homeless,” Riggs said. “It’s so hard for people, once they fall into homelessness, to get the security deposits as well as the rent.”
So in addition to the $5,000 signing bonus — more than three times the usual $1,500 — the Housing Authority provided landlords with a $2,000 security deposit plus another incentive for those who were reluctant due to fears of property damage.
“We had a guarantee of an additional $2,000 for a type of insurance policy as well to cover any damage,” Riggs said.
Individuals age 18 and older and families were referred to the Housing Authority program through the Santa Maria-Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care coordinated entry system.
Once approved for the program, they were assigned navigators to help them locate appropriate housing.
“We also had funds allocated for case management,” Riggs said. “A lot of [the homeless] have issues, so case managers helped them for a year, whether it be help with psychological issues or other adjustments.”
It took less than five months for all the county Housing Authority vouchers to be used or committed to lease agreements that are still being finalized. Both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo have used or committed all their vouchers, as well.
“We felt it was very important to lease these out quickly,” Riggs said. “It was basically an all-hands-on-deck effort.”