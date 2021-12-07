The Lompoc Conservation District has launched an LED Christmas light exchange program that gives local businesses and residents the option to swap out old, inefficient holiday light strings for new LED holiday lights.
The city's utility customers are invited to bring their old holiday light strings and exchange them for new LED holiday lights on a first-come, first-served basis through Jan. 28, or while supplies last.
The service is being offered at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and at Lompoc Home Depot, 1701 E. Ocean Ave., from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Participants must bring a current utility bill, a photo ID and their old holiday lights to participate.
Customers are limited to four new light string replacements per utility account, and will have the option to choose a new string of mini or C9 Christmas lights on a 1-for-1 exchange basis, a city spokeswoman said.
Participants will be invited to enter a raffle for a chance to win a variety of Christmas yard decorations donated by Lompoc Home Depot, as well as other energy-conserving items.
The goal of the exchange program is to help residents reduce energy use and save on utility bills this holiday season, the spokeswoman said.
According to reports, replacing traditional incandescent holiday lights with LEDs can help keep energy bills low through the holidays as LED holiday lights use approximately 75% less energy than conventional incandescent light strings, allowing up to 20 strings to be connected without overloading a wall socket.
Further, LEDs are much cooler than incandescent lights, and are made with epoxy lenses, reducing the risk of fire, burnt fingers and broken lights during the holidays.