The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, May 14:

INCIDENT — At 3:07 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1300 block of North N Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 1:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 400 block alley of East Prune and Airport avenues.

INCIDENT — At 4:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1700 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in a person getting contacted and counseled.

INCIDENT — At 7:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 600 block of West Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of West Maple Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of North M Street and West Maple Avenue.

Saturday, May 15:

INCIDENT — At 2:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife near the intersection of North Seventh Street and East College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun near the intersection of North K Street and West Maple Avenue that resulted in an field interview.

ARREST — At 6:53 p.m., Rafael Murua, 33, was arrested on a warrant in the 1300 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence

Sunday, May 16:

INCIDENT — At 5:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block alley of North F and G streets that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of East Ocean Avenue and North E Street.