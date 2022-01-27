Lights and Sirens in northern Santa Barbara County

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt, unless otherwise indicated.
Monday, Jan. 10:
INCIDENT — At 12:40 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest in the 700 block of Rosemary Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:58 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of felony domestic violence in the 3600 block of Orcutt Road.
ARREST — At 10:52 a.m., Jarrad Baker, 36, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of Rosemary Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license.
ARREST — At 10:57 a.m., Joaquin Castellanos, 29, was arrested in the 5100 block of Foxen Canyon Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 10:02 p.m., Robert Ortega, 19, was arrested in the 3600 block of Orcutt Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Tuesday, Jan. 11:
INCIDENT — At 9:03 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 1700 block of Sinton Road.
INCIDENT — At 3:52 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 7500 block of Alisos Canyon Road near Los Alamos.
ARREST — At 7:29 a.m., Alejandro Garcia, 34, was arrested in the 1800 block of Teakwood Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of spousal/cohabitant abuse and sexual battery.
Wednesday, Jan. 12:
INCIDENT — At 7:53 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vice crime in the 1000 block of Amethyst Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:09 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a narcotics-related traffic stop in the 4000 block of Berrywood Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:58 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of Brown Road and Highway 1.
INCIDENT — At 12:01 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a theft in progress that resulted in a warrant arrest in the 4300 block of Ridgecrest Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:55 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of felony domestic violence in the 4600 block of Bradley Road.
Friday, Jan. 14:
ARREST — At 9:18 p.m., William Zamora, 30, was arrested on Willowood Drive, just north of Tanglewood Drive, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and false impersonation.
Saturday, Jan. 15:
INCIDENT — At 11:41 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a death in the 600 block of Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:21 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony assault in the 1000 block of Village Drive.
INCIDENT — At 4:24 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a death in the 700 block of Coiner Street in Los Alamos.
INCIDENT — At 11:33 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a DUI traffic stop near the intersection of Telephone and East Clark roads.
Sunday, Jan. 16:
INCIDENT — At 10:58 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of felony domestic violence in the 1800 block of Sandalwood Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:55 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery near Stowell Road and an unnamed street.
ARREST— At 6:05 p.m., Corey Wood, 38, was arrested on a warrant in the 4000 block of South Blosser Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony failure to appear and possession of illegal drugs for sale.
