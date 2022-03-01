The Lompoc City Council will consider adopting an updated electoral districts map based on the 2020 census when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, in the Council Chambers at Lompoc City Hall.
Members of the public are invited to attend in-person or virtually.
Other items on the agenda include discussion of changing the method for filling vacancies to allow for some city commissions to appointment commissioners from outside an appointing council member’s district; authorization for the adoption of a memorandum of understanding with Santa Barbara County Association of Governments to include a financial contribution to participate in a regional broadband strategic plan; and adding Article 6 to the Lompoc Municipal Code to mandate organic waste disposal reduction.
The meeting will be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 23 and on the radio at KPEG 100.9 FM. The meeting also will be livestreamed at www.cityoflompoc.com in the View City Council Meeting Videos section under the City Council tab.
In-person attendance is permitted which requires that only unvaccinated attendees wear masks while indoors.
Those who cannot attend in person may submit a comment during oral communications or on a specific agenda item by calling 805-875-8201 before the close of public comment on the agenda item. Three minutes are allotted for each comment.
As an alternative to calling, virtual attendees may submit comments via email to s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us not later than 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.
For more information, including current district maps, go to www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/city-clerk/election-official.
