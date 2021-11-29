Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne has called a special meeting of the City Council today to discuss the appointment of an acting or interim city manager once Jim Throop vacates the role effective Jan. 2.
The discussion will be held at 3 p.m. in closed session in the City Council chambers.
During the special meeting, however, there will be a period for public comment to be taken either in person or remotely over the phone, a city spokeswoman said. Members of the community can call 805-875-8201 before the close of public comment on the agenda item. Three minutes will be provided per person.
Throop announced his departure during an emergency closed session meeting at the Nov. 16 council meeting and his acceptance of the position of city manager with the city of Cupertino.
The council then will adjourn until the next regular meeting slated for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7.