Lompoc City Council to explore more ways to financially aid residents amid coronavirus pandemic

The Lompoc City Council on Tuesday began discussions that could lead to added assistance for residents who may be struggling to pay their utility bills amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Just three weeks after the City Council unanimously approved a series of measures aimed at keeping people safe and providing financial relief to residents — such as by waiving late fees and nonpayment shut-offs for utility customers and closing City Hall to the public — the governing body received an update Tuesday night from city staff on how those policies have been implemented.

After reviewing the moves, the City Council voted unanimously to have city staff return as soon as the next regular meeting on April 21 with information on how the city can potentially expand its utility repayment program, as well as information on how the city could use its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program to provide rental assistance or other financial help to residents.

Councilman Victor Vega, who made the motion that ultimately succeeded, said he felt it was important for the city to remain “flexible” in these uncertain times.