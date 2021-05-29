Lompoc community members are invited to review draft versions of the city's 2021-23 biennial budget and the 2022-27 capital improvement program ahead of a special meeting set for June 3.

The agenda is expected to include additional discussion on federal funding allocated to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a city spokeswoman said.

Members of the community are invited to attend the meeting that will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Lompoc City Hall.

The meeting also will be broadcast by TAP TV on Channel 23 in Lompoc, live on the city’s website at www.cityoflompoc.com and on the radio at KPEG 100.9 F.M.

Public comment can be made in person during the special meeting or by calling 805-875-8201 during times slated for the public to weigh in. Comments also may be submitted via email by 4 p.m. June 3 to s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which President Biden signed into law this year, are part of a national $1.9 trillion package intended to help soften the economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting is a follow-up to the May 20 special City Council budget meeting where City Manager Jim Throop and city staff presented the council with a draft version of the 2021-23 city budget for review.

To review the draft budget and capital improvement program, along with individual city department presentations made during the May 20 meeting, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/management-services/finance/-folder-1555.

