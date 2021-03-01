You have permission to edit this article.
Lompoc City Council to meet Tuesday. March 2. See the agenda here

The Lompoc City Council will meet on Tuesday, March 2, at Lompoc City Hall starting at 6:30 p.m. to discuss a wide range of issues. You can read the agenda for Tuesday's meeting below.

According to the agenda for the meeting, in person attendance is not allowed, however the meeting will be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 23, and on the radio on KPED 100.9 fm.

Download PDF Lompoc City Council Meeting March 2, 2021

If you wish to make a comment during oral communications or on a specific agenda item, you may call (805) 875-8201 before the close of public comment on the agenda item. You will be provided 3 minutes to give your public comment.

Alternatively, you may submit comments via email to s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us not later than 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

