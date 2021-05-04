Lompoc City Council to meet Tuesday, May 4. See the agenda here

The Lompoc City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at City Hall to discuss a range of issues. You can read the agenda for Tuesday's meeting below.
Santa Barbara County has determined that in-person attendance of the City Council meeting is allowed because the county has moved into the state's red tier for COVID-19 risk.
Seating will be limited, and all attendees must wear a mask and observe social distancing requirements.
The meeting will be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 23, on the radio at KPED 100.9 FM and on the city of Lompoc's website.
See the agenda for Tuesday's meeting below.
If you wish to make a comment during oral communications or on a specific agenda item, you may call (805) 875-8201 before the close of public comment on the agenda item. You will be provided 3 minutes to give your public comment.
