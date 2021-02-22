Lompoc City Council votes to amend zoning code to streamline permitting

The Lompoc City Council voted unanimously on Feb. 16 to move forward with amendments to the city's latest zoning code and architectural review guidelines for the purpose of streamlining permit requirements.

The ordinance was tentatively approved by the council and is scheduled to come back for a second reading and final approval at the March 2 council meeting.

Adopting the ordinance would set into motion a number of changes that include:

• Allowing restaurants to serve alcohol without a minor use permit

• Removing and revising certain application requirements and regulations for sidewalk and mobile vendor permits

• Exempting residential developments of six or fewer units from certain requirements when select criteria is met

• Bicycle parking exemptions for multifamily housing projects with four or fewer units

• Minor revisions to temporary sign regulations

To review the proposed ordinance, visit cityoflompoc.com/home/showpublisheddocument?id=31187

