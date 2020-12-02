Lompoc City Council welcomes new member, bids farewell to another

Lompoc City Council convened Tuesday night to bid farewell to outgoing Councilman Jim Mosby and welcome incoming Councilman Jeremy Ball.
Mayor Jenelle Osborne kicked off the meeting with an elections presentation, giving a certificate of acknowledgement to Mosby for his service to the community.
"Thank you for your service as a City Council member from Dec. 20, 2014, through Dec. 1, 2020, only 19 days short of being exactly six years, in appreciation for your dedication to the city of Lompoc and its citizens," Osborne said. "Thank you, and we appreciate all you have done for us."
The council chambers erupted in applause as Mosby accepted the framed certificate.
Newly elected Councilman Jeremy Ball, who challenged Mosby in the November election, then was called by the city clerk to the front of the chambers, alongside reelected Osborne and returning Councilwoman Gilda Cordova, who ran her race unopposed. The three were sworn in and signed their oath of office, making official their appointed term on the City Council.
Ball replaced Mosby after the break for the remainder of the meeting.
Getting right to work, Lompoc Police Chief Joseph Mariani addressed the council with an update on the purchase of body-worn cameras versus the $74,600 price tag for renewing in-car video equipment for 16 Lompoc squad vehicles.
"Unlike the body-worn [camera], once the officer moves away from [their] vehicle, you are not going to capture what's happening," he said, adding the current technology provides limited surveillance. "Where the body-worn camera would give you that, if you went into a residence or they moved away from their vehicle out of range, it could capture everything that occurs."
Mariani presented a $517,626.93 five-year financial breakdown from a new competitive vendor for 50 body-worn cameras with charging units and cloud-based storage. The vendor also would replace the cameras at the 2.5-year and 5-year mark, and include evidence redaction software.
Violent crime in Lompoc increased 33.5%, or from 218 to 291 reported incidents, from 2018 to 2019, including a sharp rise in homicides and aggravated assaults, according to national crime statistics released in September.
The cameras would be triggered by an officer's manual activation or when a taser or weapon was drawn from its holster.
Mariani said beyond the added perspective body cameras provide at the scene of a crime, the redaction software alone would significantly reduce costs for city officials tasked with redacting footage for public consumption.
As an example, he said a simple 20-minute traffic stop could take four to six hours for an official to redact.
"So it's very labor-intensive," Mariani noted.
Osborne suggested the item be placed on the agenda prior to the April renewal deadline of the in-car camera contract that has been held with the same vendor since 2016.
Council members plan to further discuss resource allocations, renewing the current contract with added technology or opting for an alternative.
In other business, Osborne moved to nominate Councilman Victor Vega as mayor pro tem for a one-year term or until a successor is chosen. Councilman Dirk Starbuck seconded the motion, which passed unanimously.
Starbuck then nominated local businessman Steve Bridge for reappoinment to the city's Planning Commission, which received unanimous approval.
