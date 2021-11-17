Lompoc City Manager Jim Throop announced his resignation at the City Council meeting on Tuesday and will officially leave his post Jan. 2.

Throop has served as Lompoc's city manager since July 30, 2018, and will continue on to the city of Cupertino where he has accepted the position of city manager.

“It’s been my honor and a true privilege to serve the city of Lompoc during these past three and a half years,” he said. “I am more than proud of what our city team and community members have been able to accomplish working together, and the wonderful city that Lompoc is."

Further discussions for appointing an interim city manager to fill the role following Throop’s departure are slated to take place in closed session at the next Lompoc City Council meeting on Nov. 30.

Throop is credited with taking substantial steps to improve the city’s budget and overall fiscal health by building significant reserves, reducing debt and setting a positive financial path forward, according to staff reports.

Throop noted that although he has faced challenges during his tenure in Lompoc, "I would not trade this experience for anything and will always reflect fondly on my time here," he said.

"Lompoc is in good hands thanks to the city’s hard-working and dedicated staff and the fantastic community that advocates for what they believe in. I look forward to what’s ahead for Lompoc," Throop said.

