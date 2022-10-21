Lompoc City Council Meeting 10 18 2022

Lompoc City Council members voted 4-1 Tuesday to double their stipend after 22 years without a raise.

Starting in January 2023, each council member will receive $1,200 a month, and the mayor $1,400 monthly.

Mayor Jenelle Osborne cast the lone dissenting vote, citing her interest in delaying the raise until 2025.

