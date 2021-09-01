Lompoc firefighters are celebrating the arrival of the department's new Pierce type 1 engine that was delivered to Lompoc Station 1 on Monday, according to city officials who say the new addition is expected to be put to use in the next few weeks.
Lompoc Fire Chief Alicia Welch said the new engine — a 1500 GPM Triple Combination Pumping Engine — "is an exciting and badly needed addition to the fire fleet."
“New fire apparatus typically only comes to a fire department every 20 to 30 years, so we are happy to add this new fire engine to our fleet, which will be an important resource for our community,” she said.
The Lompoc City Council approved the $691,861 purchase in September 2020.
The new engine joins the city’s current two frontline engines, which are 13 and 19 years old, and a brush engine that was purchased in 2014.
