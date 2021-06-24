Lompoc will welcome its first female fire chief, Alicia Welch, on Aug. 9, following an extensive national recruitment process, according to city officials.

Welch will be sworn in during a badge-pinning ceremony during the Lompoc City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

"Welch brings a wealth of experience, valuable strategic planning and technical skills, and also has family roots on the Central Coast," said Lompoc City Manager Jim Throop. "She will be an outstanding addition to the Lompoc Fire Department, and the city of Lompoc.”

She will replace interim Fire Chief Brian Federmann, who filled the role in August 2020 following the retirement of former Chief Gerald Kuras.

“I’m grateful Brian stepped up to lead the fire department during a difficult time," said Throop, noting that the "city was fortunate to have Federmann expertly lead the department through the pandemic and other challenges."

When Welch steps in, Federmann will return to his duties as battalion chief with the department, Throop said.

Welch, a veteran fire service professional with 29 years of experience in firefighting, was the fire chief for the city of Golden, Colorado, from November 2018 to this summer. Previously, she served in various capacities with the Los Angeles City Fire Department between 1990 to 2017, rising in ranks from firefighter to battalion chief.

She holds a bachelor's degree from Cal State University, Long Beach, and a master’s degree in homeland security from the Naval Postgraduate School.

Welch said she is excited to "join the fantast2029ic team of professional firefighters in Lompoc Fire" and is eager to carry on the tradition of providing quality fire and emergency services.

“I look forward to working with the community and elected officials to address their needs, while ensuring Lompoc Fire Department personnel prevent incidents from occurring in the first place,” Welch said.

City officials were assisted in their recruitment efforts by executive recruiters Bob Murray & Associates.

