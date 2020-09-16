Lompoc mayor, council outdoor candidate forum slated

The Valley Conservative Action Group will sponsor a Lompoc 2020 candidate forum, dubbed "Moving Lompoc Forward," at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, outdoors in the paintball field at River Park at Highway 246 and Sweeney Road.
Lompoc City Council and mayoral candidates will address the issues facing the city and share their visions for a more prosperous Lompoc, a Valley Conservative Action Group spokesman said.
Candidates for mayor are incumbent Jenelle Osborne and challenger Victor Vega, who currently represents District 2 on the City Council.
Council candidates are Gilda Cordova, who is running unopposed to retain her District 1 seat, and incumbent Jim Mosby, who will face challenger Jeremy Ball for the District 4 seat.
Proper COVID-19 protocols will be observed to ensure safety, the spokesman said, adding those who attend should bring a chair and wear a face covering.
