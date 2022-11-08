With 23% of votes cast for Lompoc's mayor in early returns Tuesday night, Jenelle Osborne was leading the count with 57% or 2,477 votes while challenger Jim Mosby trailed with 1,873 votes or 43%, according to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.

Mosby, a twice former council member, faced off against Osborne for a second time since his 2018 run when he was defeated by the current two-term mayor who then fought to retain her seat against challenger Victor Vega in 2020.

Districts 2 and 3

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

