Lompoc officials seeking community input on new skate park design

Lompoc city officials are seeking public input as they begin the application process for Proposition 68 state grant funding to design and construct a new skate park and community area at College Park, replacing the current 10,000-square-foot skate park that opened in 2000.

Community members are invited to participate in a series of meetings through November, including an in-person, socially distanced meeting at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 on the site at College Park. Attendees over age 2 will be required to wear facial coverings over the nose and mouth, unless there is a health exception.

The next virtual meeting will be held over Zoom and is slated for 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22. Additional Zoom meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22; 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12; and 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23.

City staff also encouraging locals to take the online project survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/KDXWX3T, as well as submit personalized park designs — created either by free hand or guided by printable design templates available on the College Park Prop. 68 Construction Project link located on the city website, www.cityoflompoc.com.