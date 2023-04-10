City of Lompoc Community Development Division is inviting members of the public to submit comment on the draft Fiscal Year 2023-24 CDBG Action Plan through Saturday, April 22.

The draft discusses how the city will implement the Consolidated Plan during the fourth year, and includes a list of programs and projects that are recommended for funding with federal CDBG Funds.

The CDBG Funds available for projects and programs for FY 2023-24 is $505,954.

 

