City of Lompoc Community Development Division is inviting members of the public to submit comment on the draft Fiscal Year 2023-24 CDBG Action Plan through Saturday, April 22.
The draft discusses how the city will implement the Consolidated Plan during the fourth year, and includes a list of programs and projects that are recommended for funding with federal CDBG Funds.
The CDBG Funds available for projects and programs for FY 2023-24 is $505,954.
During a public hearing held Tuesday, April 18, City Council members will consider funding recommendations and make a final decision, according to the city.
The final FY 2023-24 Action Plan will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
The draft document has been made available for public review and comment since March 24 and will conclude at day No. 30 on April 22.
The public is invited to attend the public hearing slated for Tuesday, April 18, at 6:30 p.m. at Lompoc City Hall Council Chambers, 100 Civic Center Plaza.
For those unable to attend the April 18 council meeting, members of the public can submit comment for the meeting via email.
In addition, the meeting will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 23 and the radio at KPEG 100.9 FM, with the livestream available on www.cityoflompoc.com on the Lompoc Media Center page.
Written comments may be submitted to Chanel Ovalle, Community Development Programs manager by email to c_ovalle@ci.lompoc.ca.us, or by mail at 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc, CA 93436.
Additional information, questions, or a request for special accommodations can be made in Engllish or Spanish at 805-875-8245