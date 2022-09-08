A draft copy of Lompoc's 2021-22 consolidated annual performance and evaluation report is available for public review and comment until Sept. 18.
The report summarizes activities funded using Federal Community Development Block Grant funds during the program year 2021, which covers the period of July 1, 2021, through June 30.
A few highlights from the 2021 program year include the allocation of $90,500 to fund six public service activities; assistance with housing activities by providing 30 rehabilitation loans and emergency grant repairs for eight mobile homes; and the initiation of ADA improvement projects for two public parks. In addition, the Fair Housing Program provided services for 10 households and also hosted four fair housing seminars.