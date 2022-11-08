Voters in Lompoc were asked to decide the passage of school improvement bond Measure A2022 as well as a 1% transient tax increase with Measure X2022 in Tuesday's election.
Early returns showed voters might be ready for change as 54% or 3,732 voters favor the $125 million bond that would make possible improvements to student learning environments throughout the district. The measure needs 55% to pass.
Similar bond measures were pursued three other times — most recently with 2018 Measure E, which fell short of the 55% voter majority.
Passage of the $125 million bond this time around also makes available an additional $46 million in matching funds from the state, bringing the total to $171 million for use by the district to repair, improve, upgrade, expand, modernize, renovate, or reconfigure classrooms, update technology, and replace portable classrooms with permanent classroom facilities, among other listed items.
The bond is financed through Lompoc property owners who will pay an annual tax rate of about 6 cents per $100 of assessed value, or $60 per $100,000 while bonds are outstanding — estimated to be approximately 38 years.
Estimates are $300 per year on a property valued at $500,000.
The city might get the financial boost sought through Measure X2022's passage which requires a ⅔ majority vote.
Early returns show that 2,809 votes, or 64% of voters, agreed to amend the existing transient occupancy tax — commonly referred to as TOT — which would increase the established 10% tax on all room rentals at hotels, motels, bed-and-breakfast inns, short-term rental units, etc., by 1% to 11%.
In addition to the special tax, the measure would also permit all lodging operators collecting the extra 1% levy for remittance to the city, a 2% tax discount allowance.
Funding from the established 1% amendment is designated to benefit Lompoc fire and police departments — 35% and 65%, respectively.
