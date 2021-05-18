Los Olivos resident Arcelia Sención has been chosen as one of six winners of the Congressional Women of the Year Award.

The award recognizes exceptional women across the 24th Congressional District who have left a positive impact on their communities in their respective professions on the Central Coast, according to Rep. Salud Carbajal's office.

Sención has worked in the nonprofit sector for over 25 years to help address basic needs of vulnerable populations in the community, as well as issues of abuse and trauma. She also works with multiple organizations and the Santa Barbara County Commission for Women on issues of diversity, inclusion and equity that impact the residents of the Santa Ynez Valley.

Joining Sención are five other award winners: Yessenia Echevarria of Paso Robles, Courtney Haile of San Luis Obispo, Sister Theresa Harpin of San Luis Obispo, Sojourner Kincaid Rolle of Santa Barbara and Silvia Uribe of Goleta.

“I am honored to recognize these remarkable, trailblazing women for the outstanding contributions they have made to improve quality of life for residents of the Central Coast,” Carbajal said in the May 12 announcement. “The honorees this year are all doing incredible work focused on supporting members of our community who are too often overlooked. Congratulations to the 2021 Women of the Year!"

Carbajal will recognize this year's winners with a special written tribute for each woman to be entered into the official Congressional Record, "preserving their stories and their impact on the community," according to the announcement.

An awards ceremony will be held at a later date, and each honoree will receive a special congressional pin.

