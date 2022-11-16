Challenger Jerri Thiel took the lead over sitting Lompoc Unified board president Nancy Schuler-Jones Tuesday, according to Santa Barbara County's updated vote totals.
While Schuler-Jones on Nov. 9 held a 1% lead over her top challenger for the open seat, Thiel overcame that deficit Tuesday, flipping it in her favor with 2,881 votes, or 25% overall compared to 24%, or 2,765 votes garnered by Schuler-Jones.
The race for one at-large seat on Lompoc's school board was also sought by four challengers, Bree Valla , John Galisky, Joshua Zebley and Kathy Howard.
Updated unofficial results now show Valla won 2,452 votes, or 21%, Galisky 2,141 votes or 19%, as Zebley pulled in 888 votes or 8%, and 369 votes or 3% went to Howard.
Thiel, whose campaign priority is to get back to teaching the basics: reading, writing, math, history, civics and science, said if elected to a first term she would work with the district to develop a plan of action to help students get back to grade level by the end of this school year.
"Our student reading and math scores are at an all time low — we are failing them and this is not acceptable," Thiel said. "I'm running because I know that the Lompoc Unified School District with strong leadership, can help boost our students to new worlds."
If her lead holds, Thiel would serve two remaining years of the four-year term which opened up after former Lompoc Unified School District Board President Bill Heath resigned from the seat on Dec. 13.
Election results will be certified by Dec. 16.
