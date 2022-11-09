Incumbent Nancy Schuler-Jones's early lead held Wednesday in her race for one at-large seat on Lompoc's school board.
Schuler-Jones, the current school board president who ran against five challengers, won a second term, according to results posted by Santa Barbara County's election office.
Of 8,512 votes cast, Schuler-Jones won 1,647 or 27% overall, with challenger Jerri Thiel and Bree Valla trailing close behind.
While Valla had a slight lead over Thiel early in the race, Thiel pulled ahead with 1,785 votes or 24% versus Valla's 21% or 1,594 votes with 100 percent of precincts reporting Wednesday.
Other candidates on the ballot included John Galisky, Joshua Zebley and Kathy Howard. In order of appearance, early numbers are being reported as: 1,334 votes or 18%; 582 votes or 8%; and 272 votes or 4%.
The at-large seat to be filled is a four-year term of which two years remain after former Lompoc Unified School District Board President Bill Heath resigned from the post on Dec. 13.
