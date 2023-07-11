An exclusive franchise to collect solid waste in the unincorporated areas of northern Santa Barbara County was awarded to Marborg Industries by a unanimous vote of the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Supervisors followed the staff recommendation, based on an evaluation of proposals from four companies, despite hearing impassioned pleas from nearly a score of employees from Waste Management, which currently holds the contract for the area.

Along with a handful of individuals who are not Waste Management employees, they urged the board to reconsider the staff’s recommendation and resume negotiations with the company for renewal of its contract.

0
0
0
0
0