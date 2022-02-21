A Santa Maria attorney was appointed to the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission to represent the 5th Supervisorial District with a unanimous vote of the Board of Supervisors on Feb. 15.
The board approved 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino’s nomination of Vincent T. Martinez to replace longtime Commissioner Dan Blough, whose residence was left outside the district in the redistricting process.
However, Blough died Saturday in the hospital of kidney failure.
Lavagnino said Tuesday he’s “really looking forward to [Martinez’s] time on the Planning Commission.”
An attorney with and managing partner of Twitchell and Rice LLP, Martinez “has a lot of land use expertise,” Lavagnino said.
“I have been involved in this community over the past 25 years,” Martinez said in applying for the commission seat. “As an attorney, I am involved in land and development issues. My legal background, coupled with community involvement, provides me the ability to be aware of the developments and impacts of developments in Santa Barbara County, in particular North County.”
Martinez said he is a certified professional mineral manager under the National Association of Royalty Owners and manages approximately 1,500 acres of farmland.
“In my practice of law, I have dealt with water rights, agriculture and environmental issues, and planning development appeals,” he said in his application.
Martinez earned a business administration degree from Loyola Marymount University in 1991 and a law degree from Loyola Law School in 1994 and that year started his career as a lawyer in Santa Maria.
He later joined Twitchell and Rice as an associate and became a partner in the firm in 2000 and was named managing partner that same year.
In that role, he has encouraged all members of the firm to engage in public service as part of their commitment to practicing law, according to the company’s website.
Martinez’s areas of practice include oil, agricultural, public, and business and corporate law, civil litigation and wills, probate and trust administration.
He is a member of the California State Bar, the Northern Santa Barbara County Bar Association, the Marian Regional Medical Center Community Board and CommUnify, formerly the Community Action Commission.
Martinez previously served on the Children & Families First Commission, as president of the Northern Santa Barbara County United Way and as a trustee on the Marian Foundation, the company website says.
He also served as president of the Santa Maria Youth and Family Center Board of Directors, as a director with the Nipomo Chamber of Commerce and as president of the Hispanic Medical/Legal Association.