Measure A paid for $14.6M in North County projects in 2019-20

Almost $14.6 million of Measure A funds were spent on North County transportation projects in the 2019-20 fiscal year, according to the annual report recently released by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

The expenditures bring the total amount of Measure A funds spent in the North County since the transportation sales tax was approved in 2008 to more than $157 million, according to the report.

Measure A revenues during the 2019-20 fiscal year totaled almost $66.2 million, which included a little more than $25.1 million carried over from previous years, almost $40.4 million in actual sales taxes, $425,083 in interest and $215,440 from other sources.

That brought the total income since voters approved the measure to more than $361.9 million.

Those figures compare to nearly $62.9 million in total revenue and just over $16 million spent on North County projects in the 2018-19 fiscal year.

The lion’s share of the money spent in the North County — almost $13 million — in 2019-20 went to local street and transportation improvement projects, according to the report, although there was no breakdown on individual projects.