More money from Measure A revenues will be directed toward Santa Barbara County Public Works Department’s Transportation Division for its operating fund, and another $1 million in General Fund money will be contributed to cover rising liability insurance rates.

In a 5-0 vote Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors not only agreed to adopt the new Measure A budget policy and kick in the extra funds to cover insurance rate increases but also directed staff to return with proposed fee increases for roadway encroachment permits.

Even though the permits contribute just a small part of the Transportation Division funding, raising the fees could add an estimated $450,000 in revenue, said Paul Clementi, county budget director.

