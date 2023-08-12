An appeal of a new entrance gate that pitted neighbors against neighbors in Santa Ynez was resolved this week without Santa Barbara County Planning Commission intervention after the opposing sides negotiated a solution.

In a unanimous vote, the commission acknowledged the settlement by denying the appeal.

Commissioners were prepared to uphold the appeal and deny the project after first hearing the issue at their July 12 meeting, when the staff had recommended denying the appeal.

