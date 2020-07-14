New health order hits some Santa Barbara County businesses harder than others

Because Santa Barbara County restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms are already operating under conditions imposed by new health officer orders issued this week, they will feel little impact, a public health official said Tuesday.

But other county businesses and organizations that had been allowed to reopen will suffer under an additional state order to close, imposed because the county has been on the state’s monitoring list for 29 days.

“Fifty percent of our sectors are in some form of restricted category,” noted Nancy Anderson, assistant county executive officer.

Monday’s state order and Tuesday’s county order require dine-in restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and card rooms to cease indoor operations.

It also requires bars, breweries, brewpubs, and pubs to cease all operations unless they are offering sit-down meals outdoors and only serve alcohol as part of a meal.