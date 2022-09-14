A hearing on a permit to cultivate almost 60 acres of cannabis on Dominion Road southeast of Santa Maria was continued Wednesday after the applicant submitted a revised odor control plan to the Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department.

The revised plan was submitted Tuesday, which didn’t allow enough time to analyze the changes, staff said in requesting the continuance.

Commissioners unanimously agreed to continue the hearing to the Oct. 12 meeting in Santa Barbara.

Teixeira cannabis odor control plan.jpg

A map of Gary Teixeira's proposed cannabis cultivation operation on Dominion Road near Santa Maria shows initial odor abatement plans using a high-pressure atomizing fog system surrounding the entire site, light blue, and a secondary fog system on the west and south, dark blue. A revised odor abatement plan was submitted to Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department on Tuesday, resulting in a delay in Wednesday's public hearing on the conditional use permit.
0
0
0
0
0