Two photographs included in the site plan for Gary Teixeira's proposed cannabis cultivation operation on Dominion Road near Santa Maria show the current view of the project site, looking southward on Dominion Road, top, and how the view is expected to look when screening landscape matures in five years, bottom.
A modified aerial image included in a Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department report on the Teixeira cannabis cultivation permit application shows the project site on Dominion Road in red. The green block indicates the location of the Elks Unocal Event Center, and the blue block shows the location of Lake Marie Estates.
Santa Barbara County 3rd District Planning Commissioner John Parke tells fellow commissioners he's to blame for the continuation of the hearing on Gary Teixeira's cannabis cultivation application because the revised odor abatement plan filed Tuesday was in response to suggestions he made Friday. The image is a screen shot from CSBTV's live stream of Wednesday's meeting.
A map of Gary Teixeira's proposed cannabis cultivation operation on Dominion Road near Santa Maria shows initial odor abatement plans using a high-pressure atomizing fog system surrounding the entire site, light blue, and a secondary fog system on the west and south, dark blue. A revised odor abatement plan was submitted to Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department on Tuesday, resulting in a delay in Wednesday's public hearing on the conditional use permit.
Contributed
Contributed
A hearing on a permit to cultivate almost 60 acres of cannabis on Dominion Road southeast of Santa Maria was continued Wednesday after the applicant submitted a revised odor control plan to the Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department.
The revised plan was submitted Tuesday, which didn’t allow enough time to analyze the changes, staff said in requesting the continuance.
Commissioners unanimously agreed to continue the hearing to the Oct. 12 meeting in Santa Barbara.
Third District Commissioner John Parke said the Santa Barbara area commissioners might be irritated about driving to Santa Maria for the meeting, only to find the only item scheduled for a hearing had been continued.
He noted when applicants make last-minute changes that result in a continuance, commissioners often hold it against the applicants.
“I don’t want the fact that we’re looking at a continuance today to reflect negatively on the applicant or his agent,” Parke said. “They’re, in fact, responding to something I brought up on Friday and discussed with subsequent phone calls regarding recommendations concerning the [odor abatement plan].
“So don’t hold it against them,” he added. “If you’re mad at somebody, blame it on me.”
Gary Teixeira submitted an application for a conditional use permit to cultivate 58.4 acres of cannabis under hoop structures and 2 acres of cannabis nursery in greenhouses on a parcel of about 75 acres at 4301 Dominion Road.
The site is about 50 feet southwest of the Cottonwood Canyon existing developed rural neighborhood and about a mile northeast of Lake Marie Estates, according to a report from the Planning and Development Department.
In February 2021, the county approved a land use permit to cultivate 37 acres of cannabis and 1 acre of cannabis nursery at the site, but currently only 60.4 acres of blueberries are being grown there.
The previously approved cannabis acreage is included in the new application, which requires a major conditional use permit because the total exceeds 51% of the parcel, the report said.
Details of the revised odor abatement plan for the project weren’t provided, but the initial plan called for a high pressure system of nozzles every 5 to 10 feet that would release an atomizing fog around all sides of the cultivation area, plus a secondary fogging system of nozzles along the west and south sides of the cultivation area.