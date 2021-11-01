Some of the hazards facing Santa Barbara County residents are expected to have a higher priority in the area’s 2022 mitigation plan than they did when it was updated five years ago.
That’s because, even in so short a time, changing environmental and social conditions have already altered the likelihood of those events happening and their subsequent intensity.
“Over the past five years, we’ve seen a wide range of hazards that presented new challenges, including wildfires, mudflows and a pandemic,” said Kelly Hubbard, director of the County Office of Emergency Management.
Previous high-risk hazards remain major threats, but others that were considered less risky in 2016 have moved up the list.
“Wildfires, of course, came out high [priority], drought came out high, debris floods came out high,” said Michael Dyer, retired county fire chief and spokesman for the Office of Emergency Management’s update of the Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
“But pandemic came out high, and cybersecurity is now high, as well,” he added.
Dyer said the updated mitigation plan will factor in conditions that are exacerbating old threats.
“Climate change and sea level rise will have greater importance in the plan,” Dyer said. “And God forbid we should have an earthquake, but we know it will happen. It is coming.”
Draft mitigation strategies are being developed right now for a host of hazards as part of the update that will identify vulnerable communities and facilities and prioritize ways to buffer them from multiple threats.
“Everybody’s sending those [strategies] in now,” he said, referring to the eight incorporated cities, Cachuma Operations and Maintenance Board, Carpinteria Valley Water District, Montecito Fire Protection District, Montecito Water District, Santa Maria Valley Water Conservation District and several nonprofit organizations the OEM is collaborating with.
“The consultant will be pulling those all together, but they haven’t been developed yet,” Dyer said Monday.
However, the draft mitigation measures are expected to be ready Thursday for the public to provide opinions and feedback.
“Seeking public input is important to this process of updating mitigation strategies to address ongoing hazards designed to protect the county for the next five years,” Hubbard said.
Hazards generally are assessed and ranked based on the probability they will happen and the level of impact they will have.
For example, none of the hazards assessed in the 2017 plan were considered to have both a high probability and high impact, but seven high-probability hazards were listed with a potential medium impact — drought, energy shortage, flooding, landslide, oil spill, coastal flooding and wildfire.
An agricultural pest or disease was a high-probability hazard expected to have a low impact, while earthquake was listed as a medium-probability event that would have a high impact in the 2017 plan.
Other medium-probability events expected to have medium impact included a hazardous materials release, terrorism and severe weather, but a cybersecurity threat’s impact was considered low back then.
The low-probability threat of a dam failure would have a high impact, but the medium-probability hazards of civil disturbance, levee failure, a natural gas supply shortage and a tsunami were assigned a medium impact.
Projects to mitigate those hazards in the 2017 plan were evaluated on what’s known as the STAPLE/E — social, technical, administrative, political, legal, economic and environmental — point scale.
“We’re using a little bit different one this time,” Dyer said.
Once hazards and mitigation have been prioritized, the staff will look at the 2017 plan’s recommended projects to see which ones have been completed. Uncompleted projects that seem feasible will be rolled over into the 2022 update along with new ones.
“A lot of them don’t have funding,” Dyer said, noting that can affect whether a project is carried over, although other factors can also influence that decision.
For example, the 2017 plan recommended construction of a Santa Maria River levee to protect Guadalupe from flooding, but it carried an estimated price tag of $100 million.
“Levees are problematic because they affect other folks,” Dyer explained, adding they require a regional approach and would involve the Army Corps of Engineers.
The Office of Emergency Management expects to have a draft plan ready for public review early next year.