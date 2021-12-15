The omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is worrying Santa Barbara County Public Health Department officials, but they say we’ll still be dealing with the delta variant for several weeks before the faster-spreading version arrives.

Still, family gatherings to celebrate Thanksgiving are being blamed for a recent upsurge in new cases, especially among those who are unvaccinated, according to data presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The increase in new cases brought with it rises in the numbers of people admitted to the hospital and in intensive care units as well.

Under U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards, the county has what’s considered a “substantial” level of transmission, the second-highest on the agency’s scale, which makes the approach of the omicron variant even more concerning due to its rapid rate of spread — nearly double that of the delta variant.

“Omicron definitely gets me worried,” said Dr. Henning Ansorg, the county public health officer. “The reason for that is it has a lot of mutations. It has at least 30 mutations on the spike protein.”

Ansorg said the delta variant has about half that many on the spike protein. Overall, the omicron variant has more than 50 mutations.

“It protects the virus, somehow, from the immune system,” he said of the spike protein mutations.

In addition to a faster rate of spread, omicron also has a higher rate of breakthrough cases and much more easily reinfects those who have had COVID-19 and recovered.

He said it’s too early to tell what impact omicron will have on hospitalization and death rates, noting information about omicron is changing almost hourly.

While omicron is driving a new outbreak in the United Kingdom, Ansorg said we usually trail the U.K. by six to eight weeks, so the county will mainly be dealing with the delta variant for the next two months.

But he said it’s imperative that fully vaccinated people get booster shots as soon as possible, which can prevent them from acquiring a serious illness or being hospitalized by the new variant, and he urged unvaccinated individuals to start the vaccination process.

“Vaccines are the key that will help us put an end to this pandemic,” agreed Van Do-Reynoso, director of the County Public Health Department, who presented a graph showing the difference in new case rates between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

The graph showed the daily case rate among the vaccinated rose from around 4.2 on Nov. 27 to 6.2 the first week of December, while the rate for unvaccinated surged from around 16.2 to 24.1 in the same period.

“As you can see, there is quite a different case rate between the vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals,” Do-Reynoso said, adding unvaccinated individuals are four times more likely to acquire the disease, and 12.5 times more likely to be hospitalized or die.

In addition to the rise in daily rates, Do-Reynoso attributed a 34% increase in hospitalizations and a 120% leap in the number of ICU patients to Thanksgiving gatherings.

The state is also forecasting a 38% increase in hospitalization rates over the next few weeks from Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

This time, the COVID-19 report included a breakdown by ethnic groups of the percentage who have obtained booster shots that showed the lowest rate is among Hispanics and Latinos at 12.6%.

People of mixed race had the highest number at 37.2%, followed by Whites at 36.2%.