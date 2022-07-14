The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to spend nearly $4.4 million to operate the public library system next fiscal year and expanded the number of library zones to five.
The total includes $167,369 in unallocated money from cannabis tax revenues and a special small library fund.
Supervisors approved the agreement with five cities for their municipal libraries to administer eight county branch libraries without the usual discussion about developing a stable ongoing revenue source for library operations that doesn’t involve a General Fund contribution.
However, one supervisor questioned providing funds to a jurisdiction that no longer participates in a materials sharing program.
For 50 years, the county has contracted with cities for administration of county branch libraries, most recently in four service zones last approved in 2019.
It’s a system that is unique among all of California’s counties and rarely found anywhere in other states.
Santa Maria Public Library administers branch libraries in Guadalupe, Orcutt, Los Alamos and Cuyama; Lompoc Public Library administers the Vandenberg Village branch; Goleta Valley Library administers Buellton and Solvang branch libraries; and Santa Barbara Public Library has administered the Montecito and Carpinteria branches.
But the state recently certified the Carpinteria branch as a municipal library, so supervisors agreed to carve out a fifth library zone for the city from Zone 1.
Although there is no branch library for Carpinteria to administer, it will provide library services to residents of the surrounding unincorporated county area.
Funding approved by the board totals a little over $1.5 million for Zone 3, consisting of Santa Maria Public Library and its branch libraries; almost $1.1 million for Zone 4, which includes Goleta Valley Library and its branches; and $524,466 for Zone 2, which encompasses Lompoc and its branch library.
Zone 1, which includes Santa Barbara and its branch, will receive almost $1.2 million, and Zone 5, which encompasses Carpinteria, is allocated $147,134.
Recently, the San Luis Obispo County library system and Santa Barbara Public Library pulled out of the Black Gold Cooperative Library System that allows patrons to request books and other materials from libraries outside of their area.
That prompted a question from 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson about funding the Santa Barbara library.
“It seems like we provide this money regionally, then we have one jurisdiction that doesn’t want to be part of the system,” Nelson said.
But 1st District Supervisor Das Williams noted that the Black Gold system is only one of the many parts of the county’s library services, and funding has been provided to other libraries that chose not to participate in one aspect.
Broken down by county branches, funding approved for 2022-23 includes:
- Buellton — $157,255
- Cuyama — $28,948
- Guadalupe — $94,195
- Los Alamos — $44,581
- Orcutt — $415,438
- Solvang — $180,468
- Vandenberg Village — $116,365