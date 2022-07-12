Property owners in the Orcutt Community Plan area will see a 6.57% increase in their facilities tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year, but those in the Providence Landing subdivision near Lompoc will pay the same tax rate they have since 2006-07.
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the tax rates Tuesday.
But the decision included a direction to staff, added by Supervisor Bob Nelson, whose 4th District encompasses Orcutt, to return with a full analysis of the Orcutt Community Facilities District to see if it is still relevant or if changes need to be made.
“The Orcutt Community Facilities District is something that’s always given me heartburn,” Nelson said. “It’s a relic of something started 20 years ago.”
He pointed out the district was established before the Fire Department property tax shift and that Orcutt has a lot of needs, including a permanent home for its library and parks and recreation opportunities.
“These are the only residents in our county who pay twice for sheriff, twice for fire, without getting any additional services,” Nelson said, adding that the community is considered underserved by the Fire Department.
Nelson’s motion to approve the tax rates for both districts included direction for the staff to come back with an overview of the Orcutt district, including all available information, plus options for changing the allocation of revenues.
Under the approved rates, owners of 267 Providence Landing parcels will continue paying the same annual tax of $672 each, which will generate $179,000 next fiscal year for the operation and maintenance of Providence Landing Park.
But in Orcutt, owners of properties developed with single-family residences will see their taxes rise by $47.20 to $768.70, while those with multi-family housing properties will face an increase of $32.24 to $522.72 per unit.
Non-retail commercial property owners will see their taxes increase about 5 cents to approximately 75 cents per square foot, and retail property owners will have an increase of just over 3 cents to a little more than 53 cents per square foot.
The tax for graded properties will remain the same at $50 per lot, and the tax will continue at zero for undeveloped properties.
Taxes levied on 1,187 Orcutt properties in the coming fiscal year will generate $82,300, of which 47% will be spent on fire protection, 34% will go to sheriff’s services, 14% will be allocated for maintaining parks and open space, 4% will be spent on flood control basins and 1% will be used for administrative services.
When the county approved forming the Orcutt Community Facilities District in 2002 to cover operation and maintenance costs during buildout of the Orcutt Community Plan, the resolution called for increasing the annual rate by 2% or the change in the Los Angeles Urban Consumer Price Index, whichever is greater.
The same adjustment applies to the Providence Landing Community Facilities District tax rate, but the district has built up a sufficient fund balance such that no increase is needed to continue maintaining and operating the subdivision’s park.