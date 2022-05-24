An urgency ordinance that will allow Santa Barbara County to again issue permits to drill water wells was unanimously approved Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors, despite one supervisor’s concerns about how it will affect Cuyama Valley.
In response to those concerns, the board unanimously agreed to direct staff to review groundwater sustainability agencies’ determination and supporting technical reports on the impact a well would have on sustainability plans in two high-priority aquifers.
The ordinance specified a state-certified hydrogeologist had to determine the impact of a new well on a groundwater basin, and supervisors asked that an amendment be brought back that would allow that to be done by a state-licensed geologist with documented experience.
Lars Siefert, director of Environmental Health Services, noted 95% of California is determined to be in “severe drought,” and Santa Barbara County is suffering the driest 10-year period of average rainfall on record.
Siefert said the urgency ordinance will implement Gov. Gavin Newsom’s March 8 drought-related executive order that requires counties to meet certain requirements before approving new wells in medium- and high-priority groundwater basins.
With no ordinance providing the mechanism to meet those requirements, the executive order effectively shut down the county’s ability to approve water well permits.
The county’s urgency ordinance will require groundwater sustainability agencies to provide written verification that a new well or modification of an existing well is consistent with its groundwater sustainability plan.
That would include providing location-specific hydrological data if the new well or an existing well being modified to increase capacity is within 1,000 feet of another existing well.
The county would also have to determine a well will not interfere with an existing well within 1,000 feet and would not result in surface subsidence and damage to adjacent infrastructure before a drilling permit could be issued.
Individual domestic wells that use less than 2 acre-feet of water per year, replacement wells that don’t increase capacity and public water systems that rely solely on groundwater would be exempt.
An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, or enough to meet the average yearly water needs of about six people in most urban settings.
In addition to the $721 permit application fee, applicants for water well permits now will also have to pay a $50 California Environmental Quality Act filing fee and pay a technical review fee based on the hourly rate of $161.
However, although the ordinance is effective immediately, those fees were not part of the approval and will be brought back to the board at its June 28 meeting.
First District Supervisor Das Williams was especially concerned about the Cuyama Valley groundwater basin, one of the state’s aquifers with the highest rate of overdraft, where the sustainability plan calls for decreasing pumping every year for 20 years until the amount pumped is reduced by two-thirds.
Williams said the two largest pumpers in the Cuyama Valley have almost half the votes on the groundwater sustainability agency and are seeking adjudication of the basin, which would exempt it from a groundwater sustainability plan.
He also said the ordinance means the county must rely on an agency that has no procedure established for assuring a new well won’t have an impact on the groundwater basin and no one on staff qualified to determine that.
“So, our process will be that we’ll believe the [groundwater sustainability agency], and the GSA process will be [to] believe the pumper who has more money than God and is the one who’s suing to keep the [groundwater sustainability plan] from going into place in the first place,” Williams said.
“So can you guys see how this is really not working for Cuyama?” he said, asking for Environmental Services to review the GSA’s technical reports.
Staff said the county can review the technical data and provide feedback to the GSA but would have no authority over its determination on a well’s impact.
However, the county will have the ultimate authority on whether to issue a permit for a well.