Santa Barbara County Association of Governments chose new officers, welcomed new board members, approved its meeting schedule and listed some of its projects for 2023 at its last meeting in December.

SBCAG’s board of directors unanimously chose Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne to serve as 2023 chair and Santa Barbara County 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino as vice chair.

Second District Supervisor Laura Capps, Solvang Mayor Mark Infanti and Buellton Mayor Dave King will join the board as new members in 2023.

