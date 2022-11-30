Permit requirements eased for childcare facilities in Santa Barbara County

Childcare providers will find it easier to get permits for their facilities in the unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County after the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved ordinance amendments focused on those businesses Tuesday.
The board also made minor changes to other ordinances, exempting electric vehicle charging stations and hydrogen fueling stations in the county and Montecito land use codes and the Coastal Zoning Ordinance, correcting the accessory structure rear setback, clarifying definitions, eliminating a section and correcting typographical errors and section references.
The ordinance amendments will allow small childcare facilities, up to 50 children, as an accessory use in a nonresidential building used for assemblies to operate with a land use permit or coastal development permit.
Larger facilities for 51 children or more can operate with a minor conditional use permit or, in the Montecito area, a conditional use permit.
As an accessory to a residential use, group care for 15 or more children will be allowed with a minor conditional use permit or a conditional use permit.
When a daycare center is the principal use in a nonresidential area, it will be allowed with a land use permit or a coastal development permit for 50 or fewer children and with a minor conditional use permit or conditional use permit for 51 or more children.
Under parking standards, one vehicle space is required for every 10 children and adults and one drop-off or loading space is required, but reductions could be allowed if the applicant submits a parking study and is subject to a minor conditional use permit.
Supervisors were supportive of the proposed amendments.
“Childcare is really a business that operates in the margins,” said Joan Hartmann, board chair and 3rd District supervisor, adding the county only has half the centers it needs for children age 5 and younger.
“This goes hand in hand with the $2 million we allocated from [the American Rescue Plan Act funds] for childcare, and I think it’s really important,” she said.
Elaine Monahan, who is on the Santa Barbara County Childcare Planning Council’s Facilities Committee, praised the board for loosening up permit requirements.
“The changes will open opportunities for new childcare facilities and smooth the way for operators,” she said.
First District Supervisor Das Williams was also supportive of the permit exemptions for electric vehicle charging stations and hydrogen fueling stations.
“[I] hope that this isn’t the last time we’ll see some of these efforts to figure out what we can do less of,” Williams said. “We want the [Planning and Development] Department to focus on big things … figure out how not to [spend] time bogged down in the little things.”