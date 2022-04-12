Although plagued by a staffing shortage resulting in mandatory overtime for custody and patrol deputies, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to expand with additional personnel equivalent to 29 full-time employees in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
While representatives of the County Deputy Sheriffs' Association asked the Board of Supervisors to authorize filling sworn personnel vacancies, which one supervisor put at 38, another supervisor said the county doesn’t have the funds to do that, while a third supervisor suggested making cuts elsewhere to fill some of those positions.
Sheriff’s Office staffing shortage was one focus of the department’s preliminary budget presented to the Board of Supervisors during the second day of budget workshops Tuesday.
The department is seeking to add the equivalent of seven full-time deputies to expand the co-response teams, five full-time investigators to the narcotics enforcement team, one human trafficking detective, five full-time deputies to the cannabis compliance team and two community resource deputies for Orcutt and Montecito.
Six sheriff’s service technicians for the Northern Branch Jail and two for the Investigations Division and one supervising accountant are also requested in the sheriff’s preliminary budget.
That would bring the number of Sheriff’s Office personnel to the equivalent of 756.27 full-time employees
The cost of the additional personnel was pegged at just over $1.3 million in one-time costs and more than $5.1 million in ongoing costs, all coming out of the General Fund.
General Fund contributions of $87.3 million would make up 47% of the Sheriff’s Office’s projected operating budget of more than $181.9 million if the preliminary budget ended up being adopted.
Shortage of deputies
Sheriff Bill Brown said the 27 custody deputy vacancies is higher than normal, but he pointed out 18 employees retired at the end of March, while three weeks before there were only three vacant deputy positions.
But Deputy Sheriffs' Association President Neil Gowing, Vice President Jazzmine DeForest and Executive Director Corydon Mathews urged the board to fill the vacant positions to address what Gowing called a “critical staffing shortage.”
Mathews said the shortage is forcing current deputies to work four mandatory overtime shifts per pay period, meaning they work 12 hours those days and might get one day off per week.
She noted on Monday, the Central Station was three deputies below the minimum staffing level.
They said that’s leading to low morale, resulting in deputies looking to leave their jobs and making it difficult to recruit new employees.
“The board needs to stop looking at the Sheriff’s Department to do more with less,” Gowing said.
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino responded, “We’ve asked the entire county [staff] to do more with less because that’s what we have to work with.”
He said he knows the county needs more revenue “because that’s the answer to this.”
“I can’t just give you 30 more custody deputies,” he added. “We would be bankrupt within a year.”
Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson said the county is moving forward with a status quo budget, but he suggested less critical needs might be cut in order to fund more public safety positions.
Narcotics, human trafficking
Supervisors generally seemed supportive of adding the narcotics investigators and the human trafficking detective.
Chief Deputy Craig Bonner said the request would retain the current human trafficking detective's position that has been funded by a grant no longer available and is the only law enforcement support for the countywide Human Trafficking Task Force.
Loss of the position would set the county back beyond where it was six years ago, he said.
Cmdr. Kevin Huddle said the narcotics investigators would replace the team previously lost in budget cuts, noting it would give the Sheriff's Office one team each in the North County and South Coast, doubling anti-narcotics efforts countywide.
Huddle said the team can help address the increase in illegal delivery services that not only provide cannabis but also other drugs and weapons.
He said without them, the county will lose tax revenue as growers increasingly turn to the black market.
Brown said the team will also be important in fighting the opioid crisis that has hit the county hard.
“To me, this is the single most dangerous and difficult challenge that we have [and] is resulting in an extraordinary number of deaths in our community,” Brown said, adding the county had 133 drug overdoses last year, the most ever.
Adding deputies for co-response teams would greatly increase the ability to respond to calls involving people going through a mental health crisis.
Bonner said one person from the Behavioral Wellness Department and one deputy make up each of three co-response teams available 10 hours a day seven days a week in the South Coast area and four days a week in the North County and handle only 54% of mental health crisis calls.
But the addition would make eight teams available for 20 hours a day seven days a week in both areas and would handle up to 90% of the calls.
The expansion was supported by representatives from the Santa Barbara chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.