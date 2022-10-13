A cannabis cultivation project encompassing more than 60 acres southeast of Santa Maria was approved Wednesday by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission after removing one landscaping requirement.

Commissioners voted 4-1, with Chairman and 1st District Commissioner C. Michael Cooney dissenting, to approve a conditional use permit for Gary Teixeira’s application to grow 60.4 acres of cannabis inside hoop structures along with a 2-acre nursery.

The project represents an expansion of a previously approved 37 acres of cannabis and an expansion and relocation of an existing 1-acre nursery at 4301 Dominion Road, according to a County Planning and Development Department staff report.

0
0
0
0
0