Current and former Santa Barbara County supervisors, one a liberal and the other a conservative, are each hoping to capture the seat for the new 37th Assembly District in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Gregg Hart, a Democrat and 2nd District supervisor, and Mike Stoker, a Republican and former 2nd and 5th districts supervisor, are seeking the seat that has no incumbent, as the 2021 redistricting left first-time legislator Steve Bennett of Ventura outside the new district.

The 37th Assembly District now encompasses all of Santa Barbara County plus a little sliver of the southwestern corner of San Luis Obispo County.

Mike Stoker.jpg

Stoker
New State Assembly District 37.jpg

A map provided by the state shows the boundaries of the 37th Assembly District following redistricting. It also includes the Channel Islands, which are not shown.
Gregg Hart

Hart
