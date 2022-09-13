A proposed master plan for improving the campus of Santa Barbara County offices and service buildings on Calle Real in Santa Barbara, presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, has a roughly estimated price tag of more than $407.6 million.

As proposed, the improvements could include workforce housing for county employees, more space for public works equipment and maintenance of the county fleet, including charging stations for electric vehicles, and a one-stop shop for a variety of county permits.

Divided into seven phases, the improvements in five individual campuses would be spread out over a period of 20 to 25 years, county staff said, and financing would be developed for each phase as it comes up.

