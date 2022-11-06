Santa Barbara County Association of Governments intends to adopt a negative environmental declaration and a supporting initial study for the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plans for Santa Maria Public Airport, Lompoc Airport, Santa Ynez Airport and Vandenberg Space Force Base, along with Santa Barbara Airport.

Members of the public can review the negative declaration and initial study in-person or online and can provide comments about them at a virtual public meeting, a public hearing or in writing, an SBCAG spokeswoman said.

The plans were prepared by SBCAG acting in its role as the County Airport Land Use Commission and are intended to promote land use compatibility between the airports and the surrounding environment, said Lauren Bianchi Klemann, the agency’s government affairs and public information manager.

