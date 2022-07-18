Santa Barbara County’s often-criticized Public Health Department director was heaped with praise from all sides when the Board of Supervisors presented her with a resolution of commendation July 12.
Van Do-Reynoso is leaving her job as head of the Public Health Department to become an executive with CenCal Health, the Medi-Cal Managed Care Health Plan for low income residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
As head of the Public Health Department and in charge of guiding the county through the COVID-19 pandemic, she often took heavy criticism from members of the public who disagreed with the course being taken by the state and county.
But county officials noted she always responded to her critics calmly and with grace.
Do-Reynoso grew up in war-ravaged Vietnam and escaped to the United States with her sister’s family when she was 9 years old, said Joan Hartmann, chair of the Board of Supervisors.
She settled in Kansas amid a new culture and a new language, Hartmann said, noting no one can truly understand the loss and hardships Vietnamese refugees endured.
“But that little girl turned hardship into triumph,” Hartmann said, by earning bachelor’s, master’s and doctor of philosophy degrees and leading an entire county through a once-in-a-century pandemic.
“My family sent me here to America when I was 9 so that I could have a better life,” Do-Reynoso said. “And I don’t think they would have ever imagined that I would reach this point in my life.”
Do-Reynoso spent five years working for Tulare County, then 10 years for Madera and five years in Santa Barbara County, which she said have been “the apex of my career.”
Dr. Henning Ansorg, the county health officer, said Do-Reynoso faced “extraordinarily difficult times” as the Public Health director, citing the Thomas fire, the subsequent 1/9 Debris Flow and 2½ years of an ever-changing pandemic.
Yet, he said, she was still able to transform the department by building strong and resilient teams, starting new programs and laying the foundation for the department to be better equipped and prepared to meet future challenges.
“All I can say is Van has been such a gift to the community,” said speaker Lee Heller. “She’s been a gift to me as a friend and someone I could work with and support in everything from her health equity efforts to her incredible dedication to Animal Services.”
Heller added, “She is poof that people can come to this country from incredibly difficult backgrounds and make amazing lives for themselves and be an incredible asset to the community.”
Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart said he was grateful for her kindness, compassion and generosity.
“The fact that she would make cookies for her staff, you know, in the middle of the night after taking phone calls from myself and Supervisor [Bob] Nelson at midnight astonished me then and still does,” Hart said.
First District Supervisor Das Williams pointed out Do-Reynoso had persevered where many others had not.
“I want the community to understand that most people that were put in this position, and this position is one that needed to stick to science but also was arbitrating the contradictory yearnings of our spirit, the contradictory yearnings of the people of this state for both maximal freedom and maximal safety at the same time and was somehow supposed to arbitrate that with an amount of scrutiny that was unprecedented … and add to that, you know, usually threats and vitriol, and most people in [that] position … understandably couldn’t see it all the way through,” he said. “But Van did.”