Public Health official says Santa Barbara County ready to accelerate reopening of economy

First District Supervisor Das Williams asked about what would be considered low-risk businesses and wanted to know about about getting low-wage outdoor workers, who might not always qualify for public assistance or unemployment, back to work.

"You know, if you're a gardener, you don't really have to get close to anybody," Williams said. "It's an area of great levels of economic vulnerability and ... as a lay person, it seems an area of low risk. But I just ask that you take a look at it."

Do-Reynoso said determining what low-risk businesses can open in the county will depend on what the governor's guidelines are.

Although the report did not include specific estimated dates, the county is expected to have its roadmap for reopening ready by the end of next week and potentially delivered to the Board of Supervisors the following Tuesday.

Nancy Anderson, assistant county executive officer, said the county’s medical panel on Monday delivered a draft framework and standards for various business sectors to 13 stakeholder groups that are meeting informally this week and will provide feedback to the panel Friday or Saturday.