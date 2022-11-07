A lone voter marks his ballot at a Santa Maria polling in the June 2018 primary election. The percentage of ballots cast at polling places has fallen with the institution of voting by mail, so the impact of Tuesday's storm is expected to be low in terms of voter turnout, a Santa Barbara County election official said.
A Santa Barbara County election worker prepares for voters at the Mission Club polling place in Vandenberg Village on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020. A storm forecast to hit Tuesday could affect the number of ballots cast at polling places.
A storm expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Santa Barbara County on Election Day may reduce the voter turnout at the polls, but that’s not expected to have a big impact on results, since only a small percentage of the total ballots are cast at polling places, a county election official said.
“My guess is ‘yes,’” responded Joe Holland, county registrar of voters, when asked about the storm’s influence on voter turnout. “How much is hard to tell because so many people already have their ballots in hand.
“If you look at the turnout of precinctwide ballots at polling places, it’s really a small percentage of the total votes,” Holland added.
He noted since California started voting by mail, only about 10,000 ballots are cast at the county’s polling places.
In the June primary, out of 94,000 ballots cast, only 5,000 were cast at polling places.
Holland added some people choose to drop off their mail-in ballots at polling places, which this year number 86.
But he said people can deposit their mail-in ballots in any U.S. Postal Service mailbox or in one of the 30 secure drop boxes scattered around the county.
“So there’s still a lot of opportunities to vote and not get drenched in rain,” Holland said.
But the county is preparing for another potential impact of the storm.
All the ballots from North County polling places and vote-by-mail ballots dropped off there, in drop boxes and County Elections Offices in Santa Maria and Lompoc, have to be driven south to Election Central in Santa Barbara to be counted.
“There may be debris flows or mud flows that could affect the delivery, so we’re preparing for that contingency,” Holland said.
He said the County Emergency Operations Center is communicating with the National Weather Service, and forecasters there aren’t anticipating rainfall will be heavy enough to cause those types of problems.
“But considering the rain, we’re advising our drivers to drive slow,” he said. “We don’t need one of our trucks off in a ravine somewhere.”
The first results to be released by the County Elections Office, shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, will consist mainly of the vote-by-mail ballots already in hand at that point, which will likely be big numbers, Holland said.
Updated results announced later that night will be from whatever precinct ballots are counted, but results from any mail-in ballots that were posted by Election Day and arrived no later than seven days after won’t be announced until Nov. 15.
Holland said he wouldn’t expect those numbers to have a significant effect on the results.